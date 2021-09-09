Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

