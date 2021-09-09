Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,235 shares of company stock valued at $13,838,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

