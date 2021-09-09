DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $294.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $297.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,880 shares of company stock worth $6,695,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

