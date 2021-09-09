Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 391.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

