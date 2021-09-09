Arizona State Retirement System Sells 376 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:NPO opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

