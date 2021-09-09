Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,793 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares worth $1,556,827. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

