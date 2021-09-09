Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 1,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 387,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.