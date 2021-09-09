Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 3.4%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 7,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 980,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. On average, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.