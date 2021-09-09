Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.58. 2,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 685,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

