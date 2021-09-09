Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $505.43

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.43 and last traded at $504.57, with a volume of 2034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $502.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,787,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,837.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

