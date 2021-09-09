DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rayonier by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 156,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

