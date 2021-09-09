PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $710,744.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $248,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,899,395 over the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

