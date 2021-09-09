DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $210,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $4,478,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

