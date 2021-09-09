Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

