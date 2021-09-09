Arizona State Retirement System Has $564,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $13,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 490.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,690,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

