PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of PSB opened at $161.20 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

