Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $249.04

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.04, but opened at $258.46. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $262.04, with a volume of 19,278 shares traded.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

