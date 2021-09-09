Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,292 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

