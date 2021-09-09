Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 24,225.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 50.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after buying an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

