Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Post were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,369,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

NYSE:POST opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

