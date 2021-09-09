Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

