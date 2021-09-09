GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $8,774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $384.84 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $390.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.09 and a 200 day moving average of $335.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

