GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 117,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 80.65% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

