GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 67.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $21,755,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.