GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $249,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,820.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $653.80 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.76 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.82 and its 200-day moving average is $535.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

