Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $805,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Landstar System by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

