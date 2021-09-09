Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

