DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $435,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.