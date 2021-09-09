CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

