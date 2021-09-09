Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

