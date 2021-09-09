Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,984 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $102.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

