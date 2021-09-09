GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 447 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

