Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 5,771 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14.
NYSE SQ opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.80. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.
Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
