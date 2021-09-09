Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 5,771 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14.

NYSE SQ opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.80. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

