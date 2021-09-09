GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,584 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

