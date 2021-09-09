Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 13,112 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 13,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $941,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $385,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 715.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 163.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $516,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.