Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.63 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.