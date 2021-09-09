Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

