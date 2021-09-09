American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of American Vanguard worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 78.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

