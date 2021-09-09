Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,147 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

HST stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

