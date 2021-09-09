Creative Planning Sells 803 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medpace were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $192.03 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $197.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.