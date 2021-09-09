Creative Planning Sells 640 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $148.04 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

