Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Creative Planning lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UGI were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

