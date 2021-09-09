Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

