MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.28% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.64 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNSB. Stephens raised their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

