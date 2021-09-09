Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cree were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cree by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cree by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $83.45 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

