Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

