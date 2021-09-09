GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,560,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.