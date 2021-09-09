Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

VTOL stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $966.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.