Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 771,595 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

