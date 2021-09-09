VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 293,358 shares.The stock last traded at $19.98 and had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

